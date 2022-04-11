Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Perficient posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Perficient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Perficient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Perficient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.00. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

