Permission Coin Reaches Market Cap of $24.28 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and $358,825.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.71 or 0.07405255 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,494.02 or 0.99968526 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,994,882,651 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

