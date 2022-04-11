Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock.

POFCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.72 on Friday. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

