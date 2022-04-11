Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 2nd

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.61 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
