Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) were up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 10,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,080,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $68,672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ping Identity by 136.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 599,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

