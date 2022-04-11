Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 111 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $104.73 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.61 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.06.

