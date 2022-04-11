Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,114,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after purchasing an additional 42,775 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,259 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $79,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708 over the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on Z. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ Z opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

