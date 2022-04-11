Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,220,000 after buying an additional 787,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,145,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

BDX opened at $275.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

