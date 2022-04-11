Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $268.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.89.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $36.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

