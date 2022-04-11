Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $64.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.