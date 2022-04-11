Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,379 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $63,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

