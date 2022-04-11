Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after buying an additional 690,649 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 410,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 110,675 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 193,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 64,166 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $8.09 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.