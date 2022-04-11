Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $284,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.