Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 155.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $218.21 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average is $216.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.