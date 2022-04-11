Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.