Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,590 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,576,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,615 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,913 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $202.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day moving average is $259.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

