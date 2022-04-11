Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,255 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $103.80 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.