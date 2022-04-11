Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,245 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.