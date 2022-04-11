Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 76,851 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,851 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

TPC stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $513.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

