Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,448 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,727,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,941,000 after buying an additional 229,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $85.54 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

