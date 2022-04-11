Piper Sandler Comments on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.41. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $116,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $122,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $77,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $74,019,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

