Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PJT. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $62.66 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 287,062 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

