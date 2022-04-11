Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GHL. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

GHL stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

