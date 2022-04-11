Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will post $11.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.95 billion and the lowest is $9.75 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $43.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 74,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 225.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 1,430,900 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plains GP by 16.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

