PlayDapp (PLA) Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $310.97 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00034511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00104304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

