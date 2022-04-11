Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.
Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
