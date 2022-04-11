Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 113,807 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.