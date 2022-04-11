Primecoin Price Tops $0.0611 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.46 million and $378.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,274,532 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.