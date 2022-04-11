Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $14.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $38.45.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
