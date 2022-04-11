Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $14.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.