ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $158.51

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $158.51, but opened at $150.56. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $148.27, with a volume of 2,915 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

