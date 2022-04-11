ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $38.22

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.22, but opened at $39.73. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 4,297 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,690.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth $434,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.