Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will post $115.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.70 million and the highest is $115.80 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $111.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $474.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.60 million to $475.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $504.50 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $510.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.19. 8,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $19,561,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 287,365 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $6,309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,926 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

