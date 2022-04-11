Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,654. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

