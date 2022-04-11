Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) vs. MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Head to Head Survey

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $15.55 billion 0.30 $3.39 billion N/A N/A MP Materials $331.95 million 28.07 $135.04 million $0.73 71.89

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A MP Materials 40.68% 15.65% 7.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 4 1 0 2.00 MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 992.72%. MP Materials has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.76%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, ore mining and processing, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

