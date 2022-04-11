Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($131.87) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Puma in a report on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Puma in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.79 ($120.65).

Shares of ETR PUM traded up €2.14 ($2.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €75.44 ($82.90). 470,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a 1 year low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($126.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of €81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €95.34.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

