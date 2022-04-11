Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €90.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($116.48) price target on Puma in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Puma in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.79 ($120.65).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM traded up €2.14 ($2.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €75.44 ($82.90). 470,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €95.34. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.