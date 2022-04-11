Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target Cut to €115.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €120.00 ($131.87) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUMSY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($118.68) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Puma from €113.00 ($124.18) to €114.00 ($125.27) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Puma from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. 36,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,569. Puma has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

