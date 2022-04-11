Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target Cut to €120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PUMSY. UBS Group raised their target price on Puma from €113.00 ($124.18) to €114.00 ($125.27) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($118.68) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($131.87) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of Puma stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. 36,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,569. Puma has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

