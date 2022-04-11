PumaPay Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,455.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

