PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0008

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $971,802.06 and $3,128.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,966.81 or 1.00134352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00061119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00023879 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000781 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

