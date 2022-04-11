Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Raised by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

NYSE MGY opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

