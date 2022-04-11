Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Cut by Analyst

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ST. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

NYSE ST opened at $47.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,016,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

