Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

CDEV stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116,957 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 554,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.