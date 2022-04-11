Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.