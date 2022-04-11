Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Decreased by Analyst

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Point Capital by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 135,953 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

