Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lifted by Analyst

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $40.42 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 5.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 1,042,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after buying an additional 202,527 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 40.01%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

