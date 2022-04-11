Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.18 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.