Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 302 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 68.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

WNS opened at $86.99 on Monday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

