Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

HIW stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

