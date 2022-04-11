Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 161.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10,847.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.24.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.77. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.10.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

