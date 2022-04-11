Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Ambev by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

